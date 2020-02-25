laboum’s-solbin-in-talks-to-be-part-of-kim-yoo-jung-and-ji-chang-wook-in-impending-drama

LABOUM’s Solbin may be greeting viewers in a new drama soon!

On February 25, it was noted that Solbin had been tapped to look in the future Lifetime drama “Convenience Store Saet Byul” (literal title). A supply from her company International H Media responded and said, “It’s accurate that Solbin has acquired an supply to show up in the drama and she is at the moment positively searching over the job.”

“Convenience Retail store Saet Byul” is primarily based on a preferred webtoon of the exact same name and tells the story of comfort store owner Choi Dae Hyun and section-time personnel Jung Saet Byul. Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung have been verified to participate in the two leading roles, and if Solbin accepts the offer, she is slated to perform the role of Jung Eun Byul, Jung Saet Byul’s youthful sister.

The drama is set to premiere in the slide.

