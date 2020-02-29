[labour-unions-phone-for-us-probe-of-amazon-ways]

US on line retail big Amazon’s distribution centre in Moenchengladbach, western Germany December 17, 2019. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 29 — Labour unions are urging regulators to examine regardless of whether US tech large Amazon is abusing its dominance in on-line retail, cloud computing and logistics.

In a petition submitted Thursday with the Federal Trade Fee, the Intercontinental Brotherhood of Teamsters and other labour teams professing to symbolize a complete of 5.three million workers accused Amazon of anticompetitive techniques.

“The company’s dominance makes it possible for it to squeeze profit from and reduce decision amid staff, consumers, merchants and competition,” browse a copy of the 28-page petition available on the internet.

Amazon did not instantly reply to a ask for for comment.

The petition urged the FTC to look into how Amazon is controlling charges at its e-commerce and cloud expert services platforms and no matter if it is employing information it gathers to get an edge in the market place.

The unions also needed the FTC to investigate irrespective of whether the Seattle-primarily based firm is applying its clout to press down wages for its workers and in labor marketplaces in normal.

The petition urged “competition authorities like the Federal Trade Commission to safeguard personnel from the unbridled industry energy of increasingly large and concentrated companies.”

Earlier this month, one particular of Britain’s most significant trade unions demanded a parliamentary inquiry into hundreds of injuries claimed at Amazon warehouses.

The GMB stated its investigation showed 622 “serious injuries or in close proximity to misses” described to the Uk perform security regulator between the 2016/17 and 2018/19 fiscal many years.

Amazon claimed the findings “paint a false photo of what it is really like to perform for Amazon.” — AFP