Labour’s senator was a guest on Airbnb despite the ban on a vacation package

Senator Deborah O’Neill said all future travel plans for her existing AirWb lands, except for the unprofessional ones, had expired on the report that visitors were here. month.

A spokesperson for a major political activist has told The Daily Telegraph that visitors will be staying at the Central Coast home from April 6-8.

Senator deborah O’Neill. Photo Elesa Kurtz (Elesa Kurtz)

Senator O’Neill told reporters that all readers are advised that residents must comply with the COVID-19 amendments to the law.

The senator told the newspaper that “if no one was a proper service provider, all final papers would have been rejected”.

Travel to the best city in NSW has been banned from preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Parking lot shows up at the Gold Coast Station at Coolangatta on the Queensland / NSW border, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (AAP)

Liberal MP Don Harwin has resigned from his job as acting secretary and was paid $ 1000 this month after it was announced he had moved to his Holiday Central home.

NSW Minister of State David Elliott says that landlords have the right to the law and also the spirit of the law.

“It is very worrying that the politician (Dr O’Neill) is not listening to the word that is going on,” he said.