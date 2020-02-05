LABs Daryll Scott has been co-chaired the new BIMA Human Insights Council

Digital agency LAB’s human technologist, Daryll Scott, has been named co-chair of BIMA’s new Human Insights Council.

BIMA, the UK’s largest digital and tech community, announced the appointment along with the introduction of additional new councils, missions and chairpersons to continue driving innovation and excellence across the industry. Other new BIMA councils are Sustainability, Growth and Programmatic.

The Human Insights Council will take advantage of the understanding of the people at the heart of digital technology and will help bring human insights to life.

Scott will lead the advisory board along with Dimitris Pinotsis, who is also an associate professor and senior lecturer at the University of London-City and a research affiliate at MIT pinotsislab.com.

Scott joined LAB in 2015 to join the executive team. He plays a key role in developing the agency’s mix of consumer neuroscience, psychology and behavioral economics. As an experienced agency owner, leadership consultant, author, executive coach, neurolinguistic programmer and neuromarketer, Scott has a passion for what makes people tick. He previously worked with brands such as Apple, Deloitte, Pret-a-Manger, Tesco Mobile and Virgin Atlantic.

Scott comments on his role in the new council as follows: “So much of what we do in digital and technology depends on human understanding. Only if we understand more can we design better systems and create better products.

“I am very pleased to be chairing this council and I look forward to helping to keep people’s insight central to everything we do as an industry.”

