Lacazette slowly becomes the worst of the peloton

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 01: Alexandre Lacazette d’Arsenal has a drink during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on September 01, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Catherine Ivill / Getty Images)

I find it hard to think of an Arsenal striker in a worse form than Alexandre Lacazette…

Arsenal are going through a great period of form and the times are exciting under the new manager Mikel Arteta. However, a man who does not appreciate life is Alexandre Lacazette. The Frenchman has not scored a single goal in his last eight games and has only scored two in his last ten games in all competitions.

Laca was just frustrating to watch from Arsenal’s point of view. There have been several occasions when the ball fell on him and Arsenal needed him to convert, but this is not the case. In fact, it sometimes seems that his most notable contribution is to put his back in the hip of his defender. Lots, I know.

He is undeniably an exceptional player when he wants to be, but he is just in bad shape. So why under Arteta, where Gabriel Martinelli, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Eddie Nketiah shines, Lacazette fails? It cannot be a management problem.

In fact, among Arsenal’s four attacking options, I wouldn’t even say that Lacazette is second-tier. Aubameyang will always have the green light in the first team but Gabriel Martinelli has had a greater impact than Lacazette. The Brazilian international shows a great determination to reach the top and he seems to mark and help for fun.

Eddie Nketiah left the Arsenal brand against Bournemouth again on Monday evening and even if it is still early, Lacazette should fear that Nketiah may also overtake him.

The injury issues didn’t really help the Frenchman but that shouldn’t be an excuse for a player of his caliber. He should make the most of every chance he gets because, as Arsenal fans have seen in the past, he is more than capable of it.

Hopefully this is just a dry spot for the usually prolific goal scorer, but one thing is for sure, Lacazette will have to start scoring soon or Arteta will be ruthless.

What do you think of Lacazette’s form?