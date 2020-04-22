Lack of child care for health workers creates staffing problems

Health workers expressed dismay that the government had not kept its promise to provide child care for essential medical personnel during the coronavirus crisis.

Forsa, the union representing more than 30,000 hospital and community health workers, said the lack of progress on the issue six weeks after the schools and creches were closed created additional staffing problems in the health sector.

HSE CEO Paul Reid revealed earlier this week that about 7,000 healthcare workers had indicated that they needed some form of child care support to enable them to continue working during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Forsa said a meeting of senior HSE officials on Tuesday for the fifth consecutive week had not agreed on measures to resolve the problem.

Union health and welfare chief Éamonn Donnelly said there is mounting evidence that failing to act forces essential health workers to stay at home to care for her children at a time when the virus was depleting the number of workers available for work in hospitals and other health care facilities.

Donnelly said the problem was particularly acute for lone parents and caregivers and families where both parents were employed in the health sector.

He said the pressures on staff had worsened when no progress had been made in providing childcare as a significant number of health workers had contracted the virus or were due to contract it. ‘isolate.

“An increasing number of health workers have been forced to take annual leave to fill gaps in their temporary child care arrangements, and an increasing number are telling us that they should simply prioritize their children by the lack of promised supports, ”observed Mr. Donnelly.

Forsa noted that more than 2,500 health workers contracted Covid-19 last week.

Although the union recognized that there were public health issues related to the provision of child care for health workers, it said that the government reassured them when the schools and schools were closed. nurseries on March 12 that support measures would be put in place.

On Tuesday evening, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar recognized that childcare for health workers was a problem the government wanted to solve.

The main proposal is that qualified educators will become maternal assistants in the homes of health personnel, but Mr Varadkar said that the solution would require the authorization of the National Public Health Emergency Team, which acts as the main body government advisory to deal with Covid. 19 pandemic.

In an interview with RTÉ on Prime Time, Varadkar said public health experts were concerned that the proposal would “mix households up again”, which could contribute to the spread of the corona virus.

Varadkar said the government was awaiting a report from the NPHET which it said was being finalized on Tuesday.

“If they clean it, we can do it in a few days or weeks. If they don’t, then unfortunately we can’t, ”he said.

Another union representing healthcare workers, Siptu, said it was aware that staff take annual leave and call sick people to care for their children, while some grandparents, who should be “ cocooning ”, cared for the children of health personnel as no alternative. were available.

Minister of Children Katherine Zappone recently informed DTs that intensive work is underway to provide “a safe and pragmatic solution that meets the needs of essential workers, is child-centered and protects all caregivers children who could volunteer. “