Lack of electricity in North Fork and Madera County has forced the closure of several schools

MADERA COUNTY, California (KFSN) – Hundreds of overturned trees and scattered shingles on downtown business rooftops are just a few of the signs left by the strong gusty winds that cut the electricity in North Fork.

“The wind was howling,” says Cheryl Adams, director of Gas ‘N’ Stuff. “The door would open and leaves would fly. Things were flying on the street.”

The owner of a gas station and a grocery store says he lost thousands of dollars because of the pumps that didn’t work and the food that spoiled during the outage. PG&E informs us that the windstorm equipment was damaged in several places.

On Sunday, we spotted the crew along Route 274, where Calfire confirmed that power lines were down at the site of a quarter-acre vegetation fire. The outages initially affected around 4,000 customers in this area.

“It was pretty rough, it was a little cold,” said Robert Segura, a North Fork resident. “Basically, it was like we were in the dark ages.”

The lack of electricity also forced Chawanakee Unified to cancel classes at eight of its nine schools on Monday.

Most teachers reported that the one who remained open, Hillside Elementary, worked on lesson plans while maintenance staff checked the affected campuses.

“The security and field team removes a few trees from a few campuses,” says Chawanakee superintendent Darren Sylvia. “We lost a few roofs from some of our auxiliary buildings, one of which was one of our greenhouses and the school nursery.”

Sylvia had a refrigerated truck ready to store perishables in schools, but electricity was restored before being needed. Still, he says closing campuses is never easy, and he hopes it won’t happen again in the months to come.

“Currently, we have lost up to three days of school this year,” said Sylvia. “Once we reach five days, then we will have to start doing those days.”

Chawanakee was one of the local school districts affected by the PG&E public safety power outages in October.

The utility says it did not perform any of these planned outages for this area this weekend despite the high winds, as we did not have the heat and humidity that were part of the equation to increase the risk of major fires last year.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.