Lack of N95 masks results in this important material: “Supply chain got nuts”

The N95 mask looks very simple. The outer layer of a two-layer fabric that forms the shape of a mask, with a thin filter in between.

It is the sandwich lining that complicates the construction of the mask and distinguishes between homemade masks and medical-grade protection.

The surge in demand for materials in that tier is a major reason for the global shortage of N95.

Filters are made of thousands of non-woven fibers, each smaller than the hair, fused together in a process called meltblown extrusion.

According to parts of the industry, material manufacturers are being forced to produce at unprecedented levels, relying on complex machines and specialized training, some of which are technical and some are ‘art forms’ Is putting a strain on the industry.

“The supply chain has this particular material problem,” said Nozi Hamidi, vice president of marketing and business development at SWM International, one of approximately 24 domestic manufacturers of meltblown materials. “I experienced this when SARS happened about 17 years ago, but not so much. It’s not at all sane.”

When the coronavirus began to spread rapidly in China and Taiwan in January, Chinese manufacturers of meltblown materials began to linger on domestic orders.

Taiwan, which can produce 91 million masks a week, has banned the export of materials. To look at Taiwan’s output, 3M, the largest mask producer in the United States, can supply 55 million masks per month.

The changes to the Chinese and Taiwanese markets have “spread through the entire supply chain,” Hamidi said.

At that time, SWM and other American manufacturers began to take steps to increase production capacity. SWM increased production capacity by 250% by hiring and training new workers and retrofitting a plant in Middletown, Delaware to operate 24 hours a day.

Despite that increase, Hamidi said the company had to warn new customers about long waits, and introduced some to its competitors.

“ We try to avoid people, but at least the reality of the situation for us is sold out by 2020, so if you want to acquire new customers now, they basically have to wait I don’t. ” “We can have them actually guide you as a new customer, telling them that it may be by the end of 2020 or by 2021.”

The meltblown material is made on a 90 inch wide conveyor belt and coated with a layer of consistent fine white plastic fiber, such as cotton candy. Each thread is fed simultaneously from one of thousands of small, precisely formed holes. The hot air blast on the other side tightly fuses the fibers so that air can pass through the fine holes between the fibers, but not more than 95% of the microorganisms.

That’s why meltblown layers are the most important part of a mask and are the most difficult to manufacture, according to Albert Sea, a professor of biomedical engineering at the University of Michigan.

“The outer two layers have ample supply, but this material is not easy to obtain and manufacture, and we cannot start a new line. “She said.

According to Dave Rousse, INDA Chairman of the Nonwovens Industry Association, even established companies are struggling to increase production simply because they cannot buy additional machinery.

“There are only five or six companies manufacturing these machines around the world, and they are not cheap. These are quite large machines, many technologies, many electronics, many electronics, many Precision moving parts, Ruth said: “It usually takes 9 to 12 months to deliver a machine.”

He added that INDA considered using outdated glass fiber materials that were used for filtration before meltblown became standard.

“It’s fragile and not as comfortable as you can imagine, but at the pinch there might have been people who could get it back to action,” Ruth said.

According to Ruth, the demand for face masks with meltblown filters has never been “much higher”.

“We talked to hospitals and medical unions, but they weren’t comfortable until stockpiling, and more people felt the need to wear face masks in public places according to CDC advice And they said, “If you wear a face mask, you want the best face mask you can buy for money,” Ruth said.

According to Brad Callill, director of Market Intelligence and Economic Insights at INDA, that demand may be moving away from other uses for meltblown materials, such as some safety and medical products.

“Prior to the outbreak, only about one-third of the meltblown production was actually filtered,” Khalil said. “Some are used for wiping and some are used for sorbents. Sorbents are oil booms that absorb water and oil or absorbers at manufacturing sites. Used to go to surgical wound treatment. “

However, the industry has changed as quickly as American society in the past few weeks. Many in the melt blown industry are considered mandatory and are allowed to report working daily. The SWM engineer who asked not to name them said, “ It’s a grind and the grind isn’t clean, ” but he and his team noticed that they played a greater role in the struggle. Stated.

“These are times of uncertainty. We know this is a priority product, and we are proud of it,” said the engineer.

