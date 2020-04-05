Lack of protection for migrant workers can be “disastrous” in a sense: sponsors

VANCOUVER –

The government and the federal government are facing “catastrophic” losses if more protections and practices are not continued for migrant farmers, advocates say.

The warning came the day after 14 employees crossing a facility in the Kelowna, B.C., day care center were diagnosed with COVID-19.

The staff is all in the house, and Home Health says there is enough space for everyone in it to be self-protected.

Bylands Nursery, which employs staff, said in a statement on its website that it was “recognized as one of the best employers of temporary foreign workers in B.C.”

There are 13,252 jobs for temporary workers approved in B.C. in recent years, but the Department of Immigration Services says the actual number of workers could be much higher.

Anelyse Weiler, a University of Toronto PhD candidate whose research focuses on migrant farmers, says there are no adequate safeguards to protect workers injured during the outbreak. .

“The government needs to make sure that they have a solid record, that their rights are exercised, that they receive money at the time of self-exclusion and have freight in place to carry it. separately, ”he said. “If not, we’re looking at the damage.”

In 2017, more than 59,000 temporary workers were hired to work in the Canadian agricultural industry and there are still more than 15,000 vacancies.

Mary Robinson, executive director of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture, said foreign workers are stable and reliable at work.

“They are incredible, especially for gardening.”

As British Columbians self-exclude and businesses face discrimination for not following the communist declaration, migrants say farms and farmers are allowed. to self-regulate and ensure that state information is followed, which raises concerns.

“The government thinks the government will follow the public health guidelines but we are saying this is not possible to protect workers,” said Natalie Drolet, executive director of The Human Resources Office.

The same analysis that could affect business growth in urban areas was not found on farms in the Fraser Valley or Okanagan, he added.

But Robinson said the business is doing a good job of working in partnership with various levels of government.

“Developers are more interested in making sure they do it right,” he said of complying with government guidelines on extraction and segregation. “These people have access to office workers and in many situations, where they live. It is always important by the developers to make sure people. “

British Columbia officials waived the waiting period for foreign workers’ compensation coverage this past week, which allowed health care coverage to begin with. people asking for payment.

But Byron Cruz, a member of Sanctuary Health, a group that provides legal aid and legal advice to immigrants, said the action was not enough to protect workers.

“We want the government to develop a policy, not a practice,” Cruz said.

While farmers have a responsibility to care for their workers, Cruz said government guidelines do not include food for workers.

As a result, Sanctuary Health is coordinating a food delivery service for staff across the Lowlands and Kelowna.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2020

.