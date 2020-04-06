Lack of security equipment crippled Covid-19 efforts to protect states – News from India

In two of India’s largest states – Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, which have nearly a thousand cases among them – health officials have acknowledged the shortage of PPEs, saying that private companies have expressed an inability to deliver kits before demand begins. This is due to the rapid increase in cases, officials said, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Acknowledging the shortage, UP Health Minister Amit Mohan Prasad said that 31 units in the state had started manufacturing kits and that the government was also ordering with other companies. It did not provide any breakdown of the kits needed and procured by the government. A doctor at King George’s Medical University in Lukakova, the city’s largest hospital, was infected.

In other countries, such as Bihar, only a large number of healthcare professionals are provided with masks, gloves and sanitizers –not overalls. “To address the shortage of PPE kits, we have asked our doctors to use them rationally,” said Sanjay Kumar, secretary general of Bihar for health.

The situation is no different in the largest hot section of Indore Covid-19, Madhya Pradesh, where only half of the health workers received matching kits.

“Only 20 to 30% of about 55,000 to 60,000 health workers have received matching kits in the state,” said the MP’s Laxminarayan Sharma, the leader of the health advocacy association. In the state, eight more health care workers and staff tested positive on Sunday. All of these officers met at State Secretariat and Health meetings and oversaw the implementation of statewide action taken by the state. At least 50 officers, including the head of the health department, are in self-quarantine.

State Commissioner for Health Services, Faiz Ahmad Kidwai, said, “We supply healthcare workers with PPE equipment as directed by the Indian government. We are currently receiving supplies from certain companies, including some Indore-based companies. We are trying to procure around 1.5 lakh kits in the coming for days. “

The northern states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttarakhand and the federal territories of Jammu, Kashmir and Chandigarh have sent out orders with private companies for kits but have not received them yet. A health worker from Chandigarh, J&K and two in Haryana tested positive for Covid-19.

In the Patiala and Amritsar districts of Punjab, nurses protested outside hospitals. citing the lack of a kit even though the official Covid-19 spokesman, Rajesh Bhaskar, denied the allegations. The Punjab Cabinet has authorized Additional Secretary General Vinni Mahajan to purchase kits and masks for medical staff from manufacturers in the state and elsewhere. Haryana Minister Anil Vij said tenders were issued to get the kits.

The eastern states of Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal also reported a shortage of kits although local production started. Bihar supplied 16,700 personal use equipment against the demand for 960,000 sets. Another 21,000 sets of PPE are in transit. Jharkhand has 13,000 sets compared to the requirement of 21,000.

Kumar said they were tapping into all possible sources to get kits. Jharkhand’s minister of health, Banna Gupta, said that various companies had been commissioned by the state government. “We have also asked the central government to provide the kits with supplies, but they are not listening to us,” Gupta said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also blamed the Center although Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar claimed that he had enough sets with the state. Doctors at several hospitals in the state protested and refused to apply for work, citing inadequate safety equipment.

.