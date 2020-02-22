[Lacking 6-thirty day period-outdated observed lifeless in Charlotte cemetery]

The body of a 6-thirty day period-outdated infant was found useless early Saturday morning, according to Matthews Law enforcement Division.

Officials say the body of Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson was discovered in the Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte just immediately after four a.m. Mecklenburg County Clinical Examiners Office environment confirmed the identification.

Chi-Liam and his mother, Tamara Brown, had been documented missing from the Gander Cove Lane space at 10 p.m.Thursday night, in accordance to WSOC. His disappearance led to a point out-vast Amber Inform. Officers say Brown and Chi-Liam were previous spotted on Friday in uptown Charlotte.

Brown was arrested on Friday night at Galleria Boulevard in Charlotte for robbery and an assaulting federal government e,workers. Her little one was not with her at the time. Brown reportedly refused to cooperate and wouldn’t explain to them the place her son was.

At this time the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting the investigation.