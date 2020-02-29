lacking-boy,-16,-past-noticed-in-montclare

Police are asking the neighborhood for support acquiring a lacking 16-12 months-aged boy who was past witnessed in Montclare on the Northwest Side.

Adrian Alonzo was final noticed Feb. 10 in the 2900 block of North New England Avenue, Chicago police claimed. He might be in need to have of healthcare attention.

He is 5-foot-10, 160 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. He was previous seen carrying a blue jacket and blue denims.

Any person with details is requested to contact Space North SVU detectives at 312-744-8266.