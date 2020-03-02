lacking-colorado-11-yr-old’s-stepmother-arrested-in-south-carolina,-charged-with-murder

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The stepmother of a missing Colorado boy who vanished in January was arrested and charged with murder Monday early morning, El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder reported in a information convention.

Gannon Stauch, 11, was past seen January 27, the very same working day his stepmother Leticia Stauch noted him missing.

According to voter registration facts, Stauch’s stepmother lived in South Carolina most of her lifetime, but did keep for some time in Robeson County, Pembroke and Lumberton. His father has earlier lived in North Charleston and Horry County in South Carolina. His organic mother formerly lived in Fayetteville and Wilmington in North Carolina.

Leticia Stauch was taken into custody Monday in Myrtle Seaside, S.C., Elder explained.

Leticia Stauch is charged with initial-degree murder of a youngster underneath 12 years outdated by a man or woman in a situation of rely on, little one abuse ensuing in dying, tampering with a system and tampering with proof.

Investigators claimed Gannon Stauch has not been observed, but they do not imagine he is nevertheless alive.

Gannon Stauch’s mom, Landen Hiott, referred to as Gannon her hero at Monday’s push conference and said she obtained the worst and greatest news.

“Certainly, we know what the worst news is,” Hiott said by tears. “The greatest information is that justice will be served. And I will make confident that justice is served. Mainly because my boy did not are worthy of any of this.”

Leticia Stauch noted her stepson missing on January 27, telling authorities he was previous found at property concerning 3: 15 p.m. and four: 15 p.m. right before leaving to walk to a friend’s household, in accordance to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Section.

In an job interview final month with KKTV, Stauch denied possessing just about anything to do with her stepson’s disappearance.

“I would by no means, at any time, ever harm this kid,” she informed the station.

Attempts to achieve Leticia Stauch or her lawyer ended up unsuccessful.

Gannon was to begin with noted as a runaway, but on Jan. 30 his disappearance was modified to a lacking/endangered individuals case.

A neighbor said footage captured by his stability digicam the day Gannon went missing showed Leticia Stauch driving absent with the boy in the morning, and returning hrs afterwards by itself. Authorities have claimed they are conscious of the footage and have not disputed the neighbor’s description, but have described it only as “1 piece in a very, really, quite substantial puzzle.”

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office environment reported they’ve gotten extra than 800 recommendations and put in hundreds of several hours into lookup initiatives that involved drones and look for puppies.

A number of organizations have assisted in the investigation and queries, including the Countrywide Centre for Lacking and Exploited Children, the Colorado Springs Police Office, the FBI Little one Abduction Speedy Deployment Workforce, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Leticia Stauch will stay in custody in South Carolina till she is extradited back again to Colorado.