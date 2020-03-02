lacking-colorado-11-yr-old’s-stepmother-arrested-in-south-carolina

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The stepmother of a lacking Colorado boy who vanished in January was arrested Monday early morning, several sources notify ABC Information.

Gannon Stauch, 11, was last viewed January 27, the same day his stepmother Leticia Stauch claimed him lacking.

Related: Look for intensifies for 11-calendar year-old Colorado boy Gannon Stauch missing for much more than a 7 days

According to voter registration information, Stauch’s stepmother lived in South Carolina most of her daily life, but did continue to be for some time in Robeson County, Pembroke and Lumberton. His father has formerly lived in North Charleston and Horry County in South Carolina. His biological mom beforehand lived in Fayetteville and Wilmington in North Carolina.

Leticia Stauch was taken into custody Monday in South Carolina, according to resources who spoke on the situation of anonymity mainly because the arrest had not been publicly declared.

Officers have not however outlined the unique fees Leticia Stauch is facing. A spokeswoman for the El Paso County Sheriff’s office could not be achieved Monday early morning.

The Sheriff’s Place of work will be keeping a press meeting today at noon at Centennial Corridor, located at 200 S. Cascade Avenue, in Colorado Springs to announce a major growth in the Gannon Stauch scenario. pic.twitter.com/msqJDxCMFW — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) March two, 2020

Leticia Stauch noted her stepson lacking on January 27, telling authorities he was previous found at property involving three: 15 p.m. and four: 15 p.m. just before leaving to stroll to a friend’s home, in accordance to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

In an interview very last thirty day period with KKTV, Stauch denied obtaining everything to do with her stepson’s disappearance.

“I would by no means, ever, ever hurt this baby,” she informed the station.

Efforts to reach Leticia Stauch or her attorney were being unsuccessful.

Gannon was initially described as a runaway, but on Jan. 30 his disappearance was modified to a missing/endangered individuals circumstance.

A neighbor said footage captured by his protection digital camera the working day Gannon went missing showed Leticia Stauch driving absent with the boy in the early morning, and returning several hours later by itself. Authorities have said they are knowledgeable of the footage and have not disputed the neighbor’s description, but have explained it only as “one piece in a very, quite, very huge puzzle.”

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Place of work claimed they’ve gotten extra than 800 suggestions and put in hundreds of hrs into research initiatives that bundled drones and look for puppies.

A number of organizations have assisted in the investigation and lookups, including the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Kids, the Colorado Springs Law enforcement Office, the FBI Youngster Abduction Quick Deployment Crew, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.