Police are asking the group for enable discovering a lacking 14-yr-outdated female who was final seen in Marquette Park.

Ashley Dixon, who also goes by Kayla Like, was final found Feb. 21 in the 3100 block of West Marquette Highway, Chicago police claimed in a missing individual warn.

She is 5 toes, 290 kilos with black hair and brown eyes. She was final viewed donning a blue Chicago Cubs jacket, a grey shirt and blue denims.

Any person with facts is questioned to simply call Area Central SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.