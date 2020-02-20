[lacking-malibu-girl:-investigators-place-up-crime-scene-tape-at-julia-snyder’s-house]

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) — Investigators returned Wednesday to the house of a missing 53-year-old Malibu female and set up crime scene tape about the residence.

Julia Christine Snyder was final viewed around her house on the 4300 block of Ocean Perspective Drive close to nine p.m. on Feb. 8, in accordance to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. She suffers from bipolar condition.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Malibu Research and Rescue staff was deployed more than a week back for a “entire-scale research” of the Latigo Canyon area of Malibu, total with technical rescuers, drones and canine units.

Investigators returned to the property on Wednesday and for the first time criminal offense scene tape was positioned all over the home.

Snyder is without having her medications, in accordance to authorities. She is described as white, five-ft-seven-inches tall and 140 pounds, with extensive straight blonde hair and blue eyes. She was final observed wearing a white shirt and flannel pajama pants.

Everyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to get in touch with the sheriff’s Lacking Persons Device at (323) 890-5500. Nameless strategies can be termed in to Criminal offense Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.