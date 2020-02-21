[Lacking toddler Evelyn Boswell: A timeline of the two months due to the fact she was final noticed]

Close Evelyn Mae Boswell was reportedly very last seen on December 26, 2019, the company claimed. She was reported as a lacking kid on February 18. Knoxville

NASHVILLE — An East Tennessee toddler who is at the center of an Amber Alert hasn’t been noticed because December but wasn’t reported missing right until Tuesday, Feb. 18, authorities declared this week.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy stated Friday afternoon that “conflicting data and inaccuracies” surround the disappearance of Evelyn Boswell, a 15-thirty day period-previous girl from Blountville.

Listed here is a timeline of the scenario so far.

Timeline of the case of lacking toddler Evelyn Boswell

Dec. 10-11

Cassidy reported Friday he believes Evelyn was very last viewed on Dec. 10 or 11 by a babysitter.

Dec. 26

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation initially stated Evelyn was reportedly final found on the day just after Xmas.

Feb. 18

The investigation into Evelyn’s disappearance began in the afternoon just after her grandfather noted to the Department of Children’s Products and services that specified family associates hadn’t found her in two months. The situation was referred to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office environment.

seven p.m. CST on Feb. 19

The TBI issued an Amber Notify for Evelyn’s situation.

Feb. 21

eight a.m. CST: The TBI announced they are wanting for a gray 2007 BMW with Tennessee tag 3M9 6W9 simply because it believed people traveling in the automobile may have facts about Evelyn’s whereabouts.

1 p.m. CST: In a information meeting, Cassidy explained Evelyn’s dad and mom were participating in the investigation. Her father, Ethan Perry, is in the armed forces and stationed in Louisiana. Her mom, Megan “Maggie” Boswell, has whole custody and has offered inaccurate information and facts to authorities, Cassidy reported.

Cassidy also announced he is personally offering a $1,000 reward to everyone who provides info that sales opportunities to Evelyn’s safe and sound return. He encouraged other people to contribute as properly.

Police request for facts

Authorities explained Evelyn as standing two ft tall, weighing 28 kilos, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was very last seen putting on a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow.

Any individual who sees Evelyn or understands her possible whereabouts should really contact 911. Any individual with data about the case is questioned to phone 1-800-824-3463 (TBI-Discover).

The TBI experienced received about 200 guidelines by Friday afternoon.

