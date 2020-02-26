lacking-toddler’s-grandmother-and-her-boyfriend-have-previous-domestic-violence-charges

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The grandmother of a missing toddler and her boyfriend have each faced fees of domestic violence, a Knox Information review of courtroom records reveals.

Angela Boswell, 42, of Kingsport, was arrested together with her boyfriend, William McCloud, late past week on automobile theft prices — accusations authorities employed to get the pair into custody.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office environment, along with agents from the FBI and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, want to question them about Boswell’s missing granddaughter.

Authorities imagine Boswell’s granddaughter, 15-thirty day period-aged Evelyn Boswell of Blountville, vanished someday in December. The toddler’s grandfather, Tommy Boswell Sr., described her lacking Feb. 18, officials stated, declaring specific spouse and children customers hadn’t seen her in two months.

Evelyn’s loved ones users — like her 18-12 months-outdated mother, Megan Boswell — have given conflicting, changing statements to authorities. Megan Boswell was taken into custody Tuesday night time.

Tommy Boswell Sr. has accused the toddler’s grandmother of violence twice: after in an purchase of security software and when in a prison warrant, a Knox Information evaluate of Sullivan County court data confirmed.

The warrant alleged the toddler’s grandfather came property from get the job done with no meals in the kitchen area in March 2009 and asked Angela Boswell for a set of keys so he could go get some.

“Angela then commenced yelling at him … grabbed Tommie by the neck and grabbed an ink pen and shoved it into his neck,” the warrant said.

The alleged attack happened in check out of the couple’s then-teenage son. The warrant alleges father and son fled as Angela Boswell continued assaulting her partner, grabbing his hair as he ran out the doorway.

She afterwards struck a deal to have the demand dismissed so lengthy as she did not get into difficulties. She did, while. She racked up charges such as thieving and attempting to sneak prescription drugs into jail. She was accused 2 times of driving on a suspended driver’s license with unidentified little ones unrestrained in the vehicle each individual time.

McCloud, court information clearly show, is beneath indictment for allegedly attacking an additional girlfriend in July 2018.

In that case, McCloud is accused of choking his girlfriend continuously until “her eyesight became white and blurred,” grabbing her hair and slamming her deal with on to the floor, punching her and biting her ear.

He is also experiencing a grand jury evaluation of prices he attacked the identical lady in September 2019, punching her in the jaw and encounter, hitting her in the belly and knocking her down.

With small else to go on, investigators are imploring everyone with data about Evelyn to call 1-800-824-3463 (TBI-Locate).

