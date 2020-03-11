Lacuna Coil on Italy’s coronavirus lockdown: All people thinks it is Resident Evil country

Lacuna Coil vocalist Cristina Scabbia states she and the relaxation are the band are well amid the coronavirus outbreak in their homeland of Italy.

The band named off a selection of live exhibits previous 7 days because of to the distribute of COVID-19 in their property region of Lombardy in the north of the place.

Given that then, the Italian government have imposed a nationwide lockdown to test and incorporate the flu-like virus. Now Scabbia has spoken out, stating that the recent circumstance in the state isn’t as bad as the media is earning it look.

Scabbia tells NME: “What I want to do is reassure our supporters that we are Ok. Soon after the very first news of coronavirus, I obtained tonnes of messages from supporters asking me in worry: ‘Are you Okay? Are you ill? Is the fever superior? Can you stand up? Are you dying?’

“And I’m like, ‘What the hell are you chatting about? I’m accomplishing just great. I’m residence, I’m watching Television set, I’m comforting right after the South American tour.’ But everyone thinks that Italy is this Resident Evil country and everyone was shut to loss of life.

“So what myself and other Italian bands are executing is try to use our social media to reassure anyone that the condition is not as crazy as some media is portray.”

While Lacuna Coil are at the moment on lockdown, they’ve taken the possibility of releasing a are living movie for their Black Anima monitor Save Me, which can be watched below.

The Planet Wellbeing Organisation have posted general public guidance in gentle of the distribute of the flu-like virus which handles primary protecting measures from Coronavirus.

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=_mTud9BQcF0

Lacuna Coil: Black Anima

Lacuna Coil return with their model new studio album Black Anima. The comply with-up to 2016’s Delirium features the direct singles Layers Of Time, Reckless and Conserve Me.Watch Offer