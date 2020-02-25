[LACUNA COIL’s CRISTINA SCABBIA Performs Down Coronavirus Impact On Her Life In Italy: ‘We Anxiety Nothing’]

LACUNA COIL singer Cristina Scabbia claims that she is going about her “typical lifestyle”, irrespective of the simple fact that Italy is struggling with the worst flare-up of coronavirus cases in Europe. Italy is now the 3rd worst-hit state in the planet after China and South Korea, with 220 cases noted and seven lifeless.

Previously today, Scabbia took to her social media to produce: “To all the coilers all-around the entire world who are sending me messages currently being fearful for the virus going on right now: thank you so a great deal for worrying but at the moment we are okay and heading on with typical life. The condition is not as outrageous as the media want you to think and we are not like in ‘The Walking Dead’. Freedom of information and facts has a cost to pay out, let us hope we can mantain serene and civic feeling devoid of spreading worthless fear. We anxiety nothing.”

Italian authorities have nonetheless to establish “affected individual zero” — the personal first infected.

A number of cities and towns across northern Italy were being in lockdown Monday as authorities battled to comprise the virus.

People today have been banned from leaving infected locations, and police have been purchased to fine anybody caught getting into or leaving specific towns.

The bulk of the situations are in the northern region of Lombardy, whose cash is Milan, which is the place LACUNA COIL is dependent.

In accordance to Reuters, ten cities in Lombardy close to Milan, with a mixed population of nearly 50,00, have been positioned under effective quarantine.

The February 25 live performance in Milan showcasing Testament, EXODUS and Loss of life ANGEL was canceled owing to the coronavirus outbreak.