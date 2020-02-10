Ladies and gentlemen, John Baird takes calls

Welcome to a quick look at Maclean’s Politics Insider newsletter. Sign in to have it delivered straight to your inbox.

Always be mine maybe. Former minister John Baird appeared on Global’s The West Block Sunday and was faced with the inevitable question: are you ready for the conservative leadership race or not? Apparently his former cabinet colleague and the current Prime Minister of Alberta, Jason Kenney, called and urged him to run. “I am obviously taking calls, weighing up my options and not making any decisions,” he said. Baird was tasked with drafting a post-mortem in the last Tories election that could give him an edge if he actually throws his hat into the ring. He knows which lessons to learn: among them, he said in the air that conservatives win when they act like conservatives, not like “liberals”.

But when Baird steps in, he doesn’t really get going. West Block hosts Mercedes Stephenson At the beginning of the interview, former Foreign Secretary Baird asked how he would rate Canada’s handling of the coronavirus file. “I think it was broadly competent,” he said, praising the man who was doing his old job. Francois-Philippe Champagne, “Obviously, we all want to work bipartisan to effectively address this from a public health perspective.” Baird had a clear opening to blindly beat the Trudeau government and decided against it. That could mean that he really is not interested in the leader gig, or he is playing the long game and wants to do fair and reasonable. Who knows!

However, it can probably be the former option. Remember his words in 2011 during a campaign to replace him Stephen Harper: “I have never had leadership ambitions. It is the truth that is honest with God.” It is difficult to see what has changed in the nine years since then.

But let’s not forget a person who actually participates in this race: Marilyn Gladu. She sat with Paul Wells to take a look at their platform, personality and story that impresses with every metric:

In a party obsessed with oil and gas, here is a candidate who has worked in the industry longer than some of his MPs. A candidate who has had a full career in the private sector that so many of her political counterparts adore. Gladu learned rough French on a business trip to Quebec. She refines it in class and is happy to answer the reporters’ questions in French. She’s only been a MP since 2015, but O’Toole was a MP about as long as he last ran for leadership.

We all share this grief, On Friday, Maclean uploaded its extensive series on the trauma, hope, and loss caused by the crash of Iran Flight 752 in Tehran, which killed 57 Canadians. Read an extract from our editorial below:

On our front page this month we offer a Farsi print of condolences. Mâ Hamé dar in gham shareek Hasteem is literally translated as “we are all partners in this grief” or “we all share this grief”. We preferred these words to other equally moving Iranian expressions of loss because, together with the Farsi speakers and experts we consulted, we considered it the best example of a collective spirit of national devastation.

Read more from this issue:

A place at any price? prime minister Justin Trudeau traveled across Africa this weekend trying to win the nations over for a seat in the EU UN Security Council, But many of the 54 African nations that he would need support for are also led by authoritarian dictators, which puts the moralist trudeau in a difficult position: does it ignore human rights violations to get used to the leaders? Or does he play a stronger hand and keep the big global image? An insider told The Globe and Mail that Trudeau would not compromise, but we still have no evidence of this game during his trip.

As Trudeau campaigns for African nations, the Prime Ministers gathered closer to home: Washington, D.C. Ontario Prime Minister Doug Fordmaybe not surprising, praised Donald Trump while specifically attacking Democrats Nancy Pelosi to get a copy of Trump’s address. Ford was joined by Jason Kenney, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, Quebecs François Legault and Blaine Higgs, the premier of New Brunswick. The men are hoping for concrete trade deals with US states to circumvent Trump’s strict “Buy American” trade credo.

Canada public sector According to a new government report, growth rose by 4.6 percent from 2018 to 2019. iPolitics juxtaposed the growth with a report by the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada, which found that “between 2011 and 18, the federal government spent nearly $ 12 billion on business consultants, temporary employment agencies, and IT consultants.” Obviously, $ 8.5 billion of this has specifically targeted IT consultants. Would someone please get these people a working printer?

The permanent campaign. If American elections were held according to Canadian rules, would that affect the quality or outcome of their races? David Moscrop think about the answer:

National institutions shape national politics. The United States, once considered implausible as a beacon of democracy for the world, is suffering from an institutional disintegration. If they looked north, the Americans might not find electoral rules that guarantee perfection, but they would find a more sensible and stable way to bring government back to and from the people. [Maclean’s]