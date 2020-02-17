[ladies’-code-announces-group’s-hiatus-next-contract-expiration-+-customers-pen-handwritten-letters]

Polaris Leisure has announced that Ladies’ Code is leaving the agency next the expiration of their contracts.

Ladies’ Code will be going on hiatus as a team, and the users will be having on solo actions.

The agency’s assertion is as follows:

Good day. This is Polaris Entertainment.. We notify you that Polaris Entertainment’s exceptional deal with group Ladies’ Code has finished as of February 17. Before we announce the regrettable information, we would like to categorical our sadness for getting to say goodbye to the members who carried out their pursuits passionately right up until the conclude. Also, we express our gratitude that just cannot be expressed in terms to the Ladies’ Code members who went as a result of joys and sorrows as artists less than our company for seven decades. We deliver our unsparing help for Ladies’ Code’s long term functions, and we will search ahead to and hold out for the members to advertise all over again as Ladies’ Code.

The Ladies’ Code customers also took to their Instagram accounts to reveal handwritten letters and share photos of their reminiscences as a team.

Ashley wrote the following letter:

To my beloved Lavely. Good day, this is Ladies’ Code’s Ashley. It’s really chilly these days. Have you been dressing warmly? Seven many years have presently handed because we and Lavely achieved. Lots of joyful and unfortunate factors happened in the course of individuals years. When we were content, we were even happier mainly because we had Lavely, and for the reason that Lavely ended up subsequent to us when we were being going via really hard periods, we didn’t give up and ended up able to hold likely. To be honest, I really feel unfortunate and apologetic about not obtaining used extra time with Lavely, but we will halt our activities as Ladies’ Code for a although and show ourselves accomplishing our most effective in our own respective positions. While I feel afraid for the reason that it’s my very first time starting out by itself, I will make a great perception as Choi Bit Na (Ashley’s Korean name) and Ashley in its place of an idol, so remember to cheer me on a ton. A lot more than something, I was so thankful and content to have been equipped to advertise with Rise, EunB, Sojung, and Zuny as the group Ladies’ Code. Thank you for the cherished memories, our customers and Lavely. Thank you for supplying me so much undeserved really like in spite of my a lot of shortcomings. I will be thankful if you could cheer for the new paths taken by each of the three associates Lee So Jung (Sojung), Kim Joo Mi (Zuny), and Ashley. Also, thank you to the Polaris Leisure family members for being with us all this time! I will under no circumstances forget the really like we obtained until now. Be balanced and pleased. I enjoy you. From Ladies’ Code’s Ashley.

Sojung’s letter is as follows:

Hi there. This is Ladies’ Code’s Sojung. So a great deal time has passed already… I feel like time is heartless for passing by so promptly, and I also sense sad and upset for not possessing been ready to return the great amount of money of like you have sent me irrespective of my shortcomings… Meeting my beloved users [A]shely unni, Rise unni, EunB unni, and Zuny was the biggest gift of my lifestyle. I’m sincerely grateful to our Polaris relatives who despatched me this gift and stayed with us during this long time. Though we will each individual be taking on new challenges in our possess places, we will be waiting for the working day we can reunite as Ladies’ Code. Many issues have took place, but I was able to dangle on because of our enthusiasts who often cheered us on, cared for us, and beloved us. Thank you so significantly. I was so pleased through each and every minute we expended alongside one another. I will not overlook. Though I feel sad, I’m going to do my finest to show my other sides as ‘Lee So Jung’! Please support my new commencing! Thank you to all the fans overseas who have supported and viewed me from afar (composed in English). I will turn out to be a excellent artist who delivers excellent audio as well as a excellent man or woman. I love you a whole lot, and thank you so a great deal. From Sojung.

Finally, examine Zuny’s letter underneath:

Good day. This is Ladies’ Code’s stylish great dude Zuny. It is my initially time producing a letter like this so I’m not positive what I should say to start out it off. It is currently been seven many years with Ladies’ Code and Lavely. Now that I imagine about it, time definitely feels rapid. We have long gone via lots of issues alongside one another, crying and laughing, and it is time for us to remain aside for a though, so I’m handwriting a letter to specific my coronary heart to the users and Lavely. It breaks my heart to imagine about the Lavely who will be unhappy to listen to this news, but we are not parting—we are only staying aside temporarily to go our possess approaches. So remember to don’t be also unfortunate, and I would like it if you could guidance the paths we get!! I was the maknae who didn’t express herself significantly and experienced quite a few shortcomings, but I’d like to categorical my gratitude to the members and Lavely who gave me lots of great reminiscences, adore, and pleasure that can’t be expressed in text. My latest self exists mainly because there were being the customers and Lavely, and I will generally operate difficult in existence, engraving individuals thankful men and women in my heart who usually believed in me and waited for me by my aspect. The people who were being by my side even in the course of tough times… I will normally function tough with a thankful heart. Thank you for serving to me know several issues all through the 7 several years, for providing nice interactions, for constantly getting care of me, ready for me, and supplying me power by my facet, and for giving me bountiful like. Now, I will perform even more challenging to give a fantastic effect as Kim Joo Mi, not Zuny. Our home owner grandma~ Soju Sojung~ Lavely, I love you, and I truly treatment about you a good deal. Thank you for remaining somebody valuable to me. Thank you for everything so far. From Zuny.

Supply (1)