Ladies hockey players at NHL All-Star are good, but still a long way to go

The NHL announced that hockey players of elite women would participate in NHL All-Star weekend activities earlier this week, and that they play a much larger role than at previous events.

However, there are a few differences this time and some are hampering progress.

Last year, several Olympians participated as demonstrators, while Kendall Coyne Schofield famously participated with men in the fastest skater competition, and was not the slowest. This year, none of the women will compete with men in that competition, but will instead participate in their own 3-in-3 exhibition, and fans will puck an American and a Canadian vote to compete with NHLers in the Top Golf. target shooting competition.

That is a bit more involvement, but the reward is the same; assumed exposure.

In particular, the NHL has not invited any player to participate as a member of the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association or the National Women’s Hockey League. It happens that most invited players were in the PWHPA, but several sources have stated that this is not done through the PWHPA.

However, there is also a lack of Hockey Canada and USA Hockey branding, making this the NHL’s own event.

It is known for its names, some of the most famous hockey players in the world; including, as mentioned, Coyne Schofield, along with Hilary Knight, Brianna Decker, Marie-Philip Poulin, et al.

The monetary compensation is $ 100,000 in total, donated to the charities of the player’s choice. Last season, every player who participated – who was four – was given $ 25,000 to charities in their name. This year 20 players were invited, but that number did not increase and none of the players benefited financially.

Exposure and support is great for a sport that it could certainly use, but the NHL has always had the power to support financially and otherwise, and has consistently withdrawn, utilizing the existence of two competitions – and now one – as a mainstay for not getting involved or getting involved.

The NWHL has become a lightning rod with the rise and hostility of the PWHPA, which supports the belief in a future of an NHL-led competition. If there is any evidence that only top talent would benefit, it would be Friday’s event. The top players in the world get more known, already recognizable names, since the PWHPA is already active.

That means that NWHL players and lower levels of the PWHPA are still scrapping for the same rights and lagging behind, financially and in terms of exposure, which has always been a concern for an NHL-led entity. Last year’s and this year’s event are both continuing.

The NHL can usually behave as if recording women is a nice gesture and ultimately charity, rather than recognition of the best hockey players in the world who participate. Bringing something along during the All-Star weekend, such as a small game without real financial or long-term support, may feel more like a side issue than a shop window.

During the weekend, the NHL will no doubt brag about growing equality in sport, as long as that equality corresponds to what the NHL believes in the future of women’s hockey, and a few minutes of exposure will not end the gap of equality in hockey and the NHL.

It is great that the NHL will once again showcase the talent of the best women in the world and they seem to have consistently adopted this. But while celebrating that exposure, discussing those shortcomings is just as important for promoting the game for professional players and up-and-coming talent everywhere.