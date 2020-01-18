Ladies March Chicago 2020: PHOTOS

For the fourth consecutive year since the election of President Donald Trump, thousands of women and their allies braved unfavorable weather and took to the streets on Saturday for the Women’s March through Chicago.
Protesters began to gather around 9 a.m. in Grant Park, at the main entrance on Columbus Drive and Jackson Street, and the march began around 11 a.m.
Thousands of people take to the streets for the women’s march in downtown Chicago on January 18, 2020. Pat Nabong / Sun-Times
Local leaders who participated in the march were Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and more.
Participants marched through the winter conditions after a blizzard had dumped about 3 centimeters of snow on the city, destroying travel plans and leaving roads slippery and muddy.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot embraces Connolly Nugent, 12, during the women’s march in downtown Chicago on January 18, 2020. Pat Nabong / Sun-Times
This year the women will come in March, as the arguments will begin next week in the process of ousting the senate against President Trump. The House of Representatives voted to accuse the President of accusing him of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for pressuring Ukraine to help him politically.
A group of protesters are singing during the women’s march in downtown Chicago on January 18, 2020. Pat Nabong / Sun-Times
Protesters play their drums during the Women’s March in downtown Chicago on January 18, 2020. Pat Nabong / Sun-Times
Protesters hold each other during the women’s march in downtown Chicago on January 18, 2020. Pat Nabong / Sun-Times
Activists call for gun violence to end during the women’s march in downtown Chicago on January 18, 2020. Pat Nabong / Sun-Times
Grid view
-
The residents of River North, Beth Bond, 33, and her seven-year-old daughter, James Bond, join thousands of demonstrators during the Women’s March in downtown Chicago on January 18, 2020.
Pat Nabong / Sun Times
-
Protesters play their drums during the Women’s March in downtown Chicago on January 18, 2020.
Pat Nabong / Sun Times
-
Cassie Slattery, 21, from Lincoln Park, holds up a sign on January 18, 2020 at the end of the Women’s March at Federal Plaza in downtown Chicago.
Pat Nabong / Sun Times
-
A group of protesters are singing during the women’s march in downtown Chicago on January 18, 2020.
Pat Nabong / Sun Times
-
Protesters hold each other during the women’s march in downtown Chicago on January 18, 2020.
Pat Nabong / Sun Times
-
Protesters dressed as President Donald Trump and Robin join the Women’s March in downtown Chicago on January 18, 2020.
Pat Nabong / Sun Times
-
Diana Zak from Lincoln Park marches during the women’s march in downtown Chicago on January 18, 2020. She says she has been fighting for women’s rights since her birth.
Pat Nabong / Sun Times
-
Protesters sing during the women’s march in downtown Chicago on January 18, 2020.
Pat Nabong / Sun Times
-
Climate activists hold up signs during the Women’s March in downtown Chicago on January 18, 2020.
Pat Nabong / Sun Times
-
Activists call for an end to violence during the women’s march in downtown Chicago on January 18, 2020.
Pat Nabong / Sun Times
-
Activists call for an end to violence during the women’s march in downtown Chicago on January 18, 2020.
Pat Nabong / Sun Times
-
Mayor Lori Lightfoot embraces Connolly Nugent, 12, during the Ladies March in downtown Chicago on January 18, 2020.
Pat Nabong / Sun Times
-
Senator Dick Durbin and congressman Robin Kelly chat during the women’s march in downtown Chicago on January 18, 2020.
Pat Nabong / Sun Times
-
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle greets supporters during the Women’s March in Chicago on January 18, 2020.
Pat Nabong / Sun Times
-
A demonstrator yells at an anti-abortion activist during the women’s march in downtown Chicago on January 18, 2020.
Pat Nabong / Sun Times
-
Illinois Lieutenant Governor, Juliana Stratton, waves to the crowd while her name is mentioned during the women’s march in downtown Chicago on January 18, 2020.
Pat Nabong / Sun Times
-
Kim Foxx, Cook County attorney, laughs during the women’s march in downtown Chicago on January 18, 2020.
Pat Nabong / Sun Times
-
Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza hugs a supporter during the Women’s March in downtown Chicago on January 18, 2020.
Pat Nabong / Sun Times
-
Protesters hold up posters as they walk down West Adams Street in downtown Chicago during the Ladies March on January 18, 2020.
Pat Nabong / Sun Times
-
Thousands of people take to the streets for the Ladies March in downtown Chicago on January 18, 2020.
Pat Nabong / Sun Times