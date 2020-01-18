Ladies March Chicago 2020: PHOTOS

For the fourth consecutive year since the election of President Donald Trump, thousands of women and their allies braved unfavorable weather and took to the streets on Saturday for the Women’s March through Chicago.

Protesters began to gather around 9 a.m. in Grant Park, at the main entrance on Columbus Drive and Jackson Street, and the march began around 11 a.m.

Thousands of people take to the streets for the women’s march in downtown Chicago on January 18, 2020. Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

Local leaders who participated in the march were Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and more.

Participants marched through the winter conditions after a blizzard had dumped about 3 centimeters of snow on the city, destroying travel plans and leaving roads slippery and muddy.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot embraces Connolly Nugent, 12, during the women’s march in downtown Chicago on January 18, 2020. Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

This year the women will come in March, as the arguments will begin next week in the process of ousting the senate against President Trump. The House of Representatives voted to accuse the President of accusing him of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for pressuring Ukraine to help him politically.

A group of protesters are singing during the women’s march in downtown Chicago on January 18, 2020. Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

Protesters play their drums during the Women’s March in downtown Chicago on January 18, 2020. Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

Protesters hold each other during the women’s march in downtown Chicago on January 18, 2020. Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

Activists call for gun violence to end during the women’s march in downtown Chicago on January 18, 2020. Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

