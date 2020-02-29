lady,-14,-lacking-from-hammond

Authorities are looking for a 14-calendar year-old lady who has been lacking for far more than two weeks from Hammond, Indiana.

Christiana Bennett was very last seen Feb. 13 leaving Hammond Large College with mates, according to a statement from Hammond police. Her loved ones has not found or read from her given that.

She is a five-foot-4, 125-pound woman with brown eyes and brown hair, police claimed. She was final found sporting a darkish blue shorter-sleeve polo shirt, khaki trousers, black Nike Air Max health club footwear and a black bubble coat.

Point out officers have activated a silver alert classifying Christiana as a “missing endangered child at high risk” because of her age, law enforcement said.

Any individual with facts is asked to phone Detective Sgt. Jenny Schutz at 219-852-6381.