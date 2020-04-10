Lady accused of licking $1,800 worth of goods at grocery shop arrested on felony charge

Tampa Law enforcement officers salute heroes from Tampa Normal Medical center



Online video

Pasco Co. female dies from coronavirus, household has a warning for some others



Movie

Charity groups occur jointly to feed farm employee



Video clip

Are Vapers at a larger hazard for COVID-19?



Video

a Kenneth Town dance team does region line dancing at a socially acceptable distance



Movie

Loved ones paid out virtually $8,000 for reunion trip, canceled because of COVID-19 VRBO host holding cash



Video clip

St.Pete Restaurant temporarily shuts down to get away from death threats



Video clip

‘The Getaway’ video that leaked went viral, now causing dying threats to operator



Video clip

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare facility getting portion in 2 medical trials hoping to deal with COVID-19



Online video

Bay space charity requirements aid to support the homeless



Online video

National Guard stationed at Lakeland airport, overseeing meals and drinking water provide



Movie

Well being Dept. director suggests conditions in Hillsborough Co. have absent down, but implies they could increase yet again



Video