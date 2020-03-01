lady-arrested-in-porterville-for-allegedly-driving-motor-vehicle-at-one-more-lady

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) — Porterville law enforcement arrested a girl they say was intentionally seeking to hit a person with her motor vehicle.

Officers arrested 24-12 months-outdated Danielle Brown on Friday morning just minutes following she allegedly drove her auto at yet another lady on E in close proximity to Putnam.

The target suggests she was walking in close proximity to the road when she noticed Brown driving at her, and she rapidly jumped out of the car’s way.

The sufferer and Brown reportedly had a problematic partnership before the attack.

Brown was arrested soon after the incident on assault costs.