[Lady charged with baby endangerment just after seven-yr-old woman unintentionally shoots brother in Lawndale]

A girl is facing baby endangerment costs immediately after a seven-12 months-previous girl accidentally shot her brother last 7 days in Lawndale on the West Facet.

Lucreshia Curtis, 39, was billed with two misdemeanor counts of resulting in a little one to be endangered, Chicago police reported.

The lady acquired access to a gun about 7: 49 p.m. Feb. 14 in the home when it went off and struck her brother, 11, in the neck, police reported. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Curtis was arrested about 10 p.m. the subsequent working day, law enforcement reported. She is scheduled to look in court March 20.

The 11-12 months-previous was a single of 11 young ones wounded in shooting across Chicago in excess of that weekend.