[Lady dies just after becoming hit by prepare in SE Fresno | Visitors backed up in numerous spots]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Fresno law enforcement say a female has died soon after being hit by a educate Tuesday evening at East Ave and Butler.

Law enforcement say the lady was going for walks next to the tracks when she was strike just soon after five p.m. The practice was likely considerably less than the pace limit at the time of the crash.

Officers say the coach conductor stopped once they recognized somebody was hit. CPR was executed on the female and she was taken to Group Regional Medical Center with head accidents.

The female died at the healthcare facility.

The prepare is nevertheless stalled on the tracks while law enforcement examine producing a major targeted visitors backup in the region.

Targeted visitors is backed up on Divisadero, Ventura, Tulare and Fresno Streets.

It can be not regarded when the scene will be cleared.