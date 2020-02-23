Lady falls by way of ice making an attempt to help save canine in Jackson Park lagoon

A lady was trapped in frigid h2o a lot more than 15 minutes Sunday just after she fell via ice though seeking to rescue her pet, which experienced fallen into a lagoon in Jackson Park on the South Aspect.

The woman, 27, went by way of the ice just soon after four p.m. in the East Lagoon, Chicago fire officers explained. She was chasing her puppy, which experienced fallen in moments earlier.

Even though the doggy was capable to get by itself out of the lagoon, the female was stuck in the h2o for about 16 minutes till the Chicago Fire Section arrived, fireplace officials reported. She was pulled out about two minutes after crisis crews arrived.

The female was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Centre in superior problem, fireplace officials said.

The puppy is in the care of the Chicago Police Department, fireplace officials reported.