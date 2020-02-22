[Lady, fifty eight, shot on porch of Grand Crossing residence]

A 58-yr-outdated lady was wounded Saturday in a taking pictures in Grand Crossing on the South Aspect.

About noon, she was leaving her dwelling in the 1400 block of East 69th Put, and as she stepped onto the porch two males ran by an alley and started taking pictures, hanging her in the reduced back again, in accordance to Chicago law enforcement.

She was rushed to the College of Chicago Healthcare Center in which her situation was stabilized, law enforcement stated.

Space Central detectives are investigating whether the lady was the intended concentrate on.

