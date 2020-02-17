[lady,-fourteen,-missing-from-west-rogers-park]

Police are searching for a 14-12 months-outdated woman who has been missing considering that final 7 days from West Rogers Park on the Northwest Facet.

Aijia Omagbaluwaje was previous witnessed Feb. 12 in the 2800 block of West Touhy Avenue, in accordance to a lacking individual alert from Chicago law enforcement.

She is described as a 5-foot-two, 140-pound lady with brown eyes and black hair, police mentioned.

Anyone with info about her is requested to call the Space North Exclusive Victims Device at 312-744-8266.