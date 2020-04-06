Lady Gaga announces $ 35 million raised to combat the COVID-19 catastrophe

Lady Gaga and the defense organization Global Citizen announced on Monday that a group of philanthropists raised US $ 35 million to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking via video link to the World Health Organization media briefing, they also announced an upcoming TV and online special with a star-studded cast to thank frontline healthcare professionals and the World Health Organization (WHO), as well as to increase spirits people.

“This global pandemic is a catastrophe,” said Gaga. “We are all very grateful to all healthcare professionals across the country and around the world who are on the front lines during COVID-19.”

Under the leadership of Global Citizen, Gaga said, the $ 35 million was raised in seven days by dozens of business leaders and philanthropists around the world.

The money will go to the WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and will help increase access to personal protective equipment, strengthen the laboratory’s capacity for coronavirus tests and support research development, he said.

Gaga and Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen, also announced that the One World: Together At Home special will air on April 18 at 8:00 PM. ET simultaneously on ABC, NBC, CBS, iHeartMedia and Bell Media networks. In addition, it will be streamed live on various online platforms, including YouTube, Apple, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The special, which is a partnership with WHO, will highlight those affected by COVID-19 and celebrate frontline health workers.

“What you are doing is putting yourself in danger to help the world, and we all salute you and you are a triumph, really,” said Gaga.

“I am also praying for those who are sick,” said Gaga. “I would also like to send my prayers to people who are losing their jobs and having difficulty feeding themselves and their children.”

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked Gaga and Evans for their support.

“We have consistently said that we are all together in this # COVID19 pandemic and we can only succeed as one. We need a comprehensive approach, with anyone doing their part, including the entertainment industry,” tweeted Tedros.

Gaga said he plans to raise more money, but explained that the special isn’t a fundraiser.

“We want to highlight the gravity of this unprecedented historical cultural movement … and we want to celebrate and encourage the power of the human spirit,” he said.

“Put your wallets away,” he said. “Sit down and enjoy the show you all deserve.”

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel will host One World: Together At Home, which will also include appearances by:

Paul McCartney

Elton John

Stevie Wonder

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas

Alanis Morissette

David Beckham

John Legend

Eddie Vedder

Kerry Washington

Chris Martin of Coldplay

Lizzo

Billy Joe Armstrong of Green Day

J Balvin

Andrea Bocelli

Maluma

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Lang Lang

Kacey Musgraves

Shah Rukh Khan

Keith Urban

Burna Boy

Idris and Sabrina Elba, both tested for coronavirus

For most people, COVID-19 – the disease caused by the new coronavirus – leads to mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, which resolve in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia and death.