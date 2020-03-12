Lady Gaga announces new anthology book “channel Kindness”

Lady Gaga has announced plans to release a new book almanac.

Under the name Channel Dobrynia: Stories of kindness and society, the book is “inspirational stories written by young people”, and “personal notes of empowerment.”

According to the synopsis, “The History Channel dabrazychlivastsi include young writer, who discovered the power of self-esteem after the bullying at school, the one who started the movement to remove the stigma around mental health, and the other, which created a safe space for LGBTQ youth”

The channel to be published through its Foundation born thus goodness channel 22 to be released in September.

Gaga recounted the book O, Oprah Magazine, described the project as “the embodiment of everyday acts of kindness that raise community and instill a sense of hope in all of us.”

She added: “If these stories inspire one act of kindness, then we have fulfilled our mission, we can not do it yourself, and here is a book which shows that we do not..”

Recently, the singer announced her new album “Chromatica”, which took place after the release of lead single “Stupid Love” last week. It is planned that “Hramatyka” will be released April 10.

Gaga also recently announced “Chromatica Ball Tour”, which confirmed the date in Paris, London, Boston, Toronto, Chicago and New Jersey. In London, the show Gaga will perform at the stadium, “Tottenham” in Hotspury on 30 July.