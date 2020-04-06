Lady Gaga announces the starred special to honor COVID-19 health workers

Lady Gaga and defense organization Global Citizen say they raised US $ 35 million to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and on Monday announced an upcoming TV and special online with a star-studded cast to show support for healthcare professionals. in the forefront and the World Health Organization (WHO), as well as to uplift the spirit of people.

Speaking via video call during the WHO media briefing on Monday, Gaga said the money was raised in seven days and will benefit the United Nations agency.

The pop star and Global Citizen have also announced that the special, One World: Together At Home, will air on April 18 at 20:00. ET simultaneously on ABC, NBC, CBS, iHeartMedia and Bell Media networks. In addition, it will be streamed live on various online platforms, including YouTube, Apple, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

“We want to highlight the gravity of this unprecedented historical cultural movement … and we want to celebrate and encourage the power of the human spirit,” said Gaga during the WHO media briefing.

Lady Gaga joined the media briefing from world health organizations via video link Monday. (World Health Organization / CBC)

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel will host One World: Together At Home, which will highlight people affected by COVID-19 and celebrate frontline health workers.

The multi-hour special will also include appearances of:

Paul McCartney

Elton John

Stevie Wonder

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas

Alanis Morissette

David Beckham

John Legend

Eddie Vedder

Kerry Washington

Chris Martin of Coldplay

Lizzo

Billy Joe Armstrong of Green Day

J Balvin

Andrea Bocelli

Maluma

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Lang Lang

Kacey Musgraves

Shah Rukh Khan

Keith Urban

Burna Boy

Idris and Sabrina Elba, both tested for coronavirus

Gaga said he plans to raise more money and explained that the special isn’t a fundraiser.

“Put your wallets away,” he said. “Sit down and enjoy the show you all deserve.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that resolve in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia and death.