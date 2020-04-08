Lady Gaga apologizes for the awkward interview with Jimmy Fallon

To view this video, enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to the web

Lady Gaga joined Jimmy Fallon on his show to apologize for the awkward interview of last week.

Last week, she appeared at a video conference with Jimmy on The Tonight Show: At Home Edition on Monday, which a bit grimaced because Gaga didn’t know she would be on the air.

Jimmy called Gaga to make a big announcement – fundraising for coronavirus relief and the special TV show she was working on – but she was completely surprised.

When asked to disclose the message, Gaga said, “I can’t, Jimmy. I can not talk right now. “

Jimmy kept turning the phone around so that viewers could see Gaga during the FaceTime conversation, which was a strange experience for her.

She said: “Hello? Jimmy, I can’t see you. Am i on tv “

Then Gags tried to postpone the conversation to Friday before finally going to the show on Monday to apologize for the awkward first performance.

Lady Gaga joined Jimmy via a video call and told him, “I’m sorry! We weren’t ready yet and I really appreciate you being so kind and thank you. “





Jimmy replied: “It was really fun for us and it made a lot of people talk and get excited about what we’re going to talk about today.”

Gaga revealed this week that she had raised over $ 35 million (£ 28.5 million) this week for coronavirus relief, and prepared a special television program.

The program, which will air on April 18, will have a performance by Billie Eilish. Alanis Morissette, Billie Joe Armstrong, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra and Stevie Wonder.

A modified version of the event will be broadcast on BBC One on Sunday, April 19.

