Loading...

Lady Gaga was caught kissing a mysterious man on New Year’s Eve, and according to the tabloid it is because Bradley Cooper refused to commit to her. The story is totally made up. Gossip Cop can just set the record.

The singer was filmed with an unknown man at the concert at the Park Theater in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve. In contact decided to arbitrarily drag Cooper into the narrative. According to the outlet, Gaga had teamed up with her co-star A Star Is Born, but she had to move on because he was constantly pulling on his feet.

“He could easily have made it official with Gaga,” a suspected insider tells the magazine. “But he’s afraid of engagement, and she didn’t want to wait for him.” The alleged source says the singer thought her romance with Cooper should be, “But as soon as it was available, it was gone.”

From there, the suspect tipster speculates about Cooper’s reaction to Gaga’s New Year’s kiss. “I’m sure if Bradley saw the video, he wouldn’t be too happy,” says the questionable source. “He’s probably kicking himself the way he should be if he lets Gaga slip off.”

The tabloid’s narrative is based on the misconception that Gaga and Cooper were ever romantically involved, which they don’t have. Just last week, Gaga said in an interview with Oprah that her rumored romance with Cooper was just an illusion. “We did a really good job of fooling everyone,” said the singer. “We did it.” Gaga shared a similar feeling two months ago in an interview with Elle. The singer noted that the two had staged the idea of ​​romance during their appearance of “Shallow” at last year’s Oscars, but it was “orchestrated” for the award ceremony.

Gossip Cop Many trusted sources have also assured that Gaga and Cooper were never a couple. In the meantime, In Touch came to a very similar premise last August after the singer was discovered kissing her sound engineer Dan Horton. The magazine said Gaga moved on with Horton because Cooper would not commit. Sounds familiar? The same narrative is now applied to the singer’s mysterious man.

It gets worse. Last June Gossip Cop exclaimed the tabloid for falsely reporting that Gaga and Cooper had a baby together. That sounds like a pretty big commitment. Of course it wasn’t a reality. A Star Is Born hit cinemas 15 months ago, but this Gaga / Cooper saga doesn’t go away.