Lady Gaga cuddles with new friend Michael Polansky on Instagram

Has Lady Gaga just officially made her new relationship with Instagram?

The ‘Shallow’ singer met rumored friend Michael Polansky on Tuesday after the Super Bowl LIV in Miami. In the picture, a pink-haired gaga is sitting on Polansky’s lap as if they were relaxing on a yacht.

“We had so much fun in Miami. Greetings to all my little monsters and fans, you are the best!” Gaga, 33, wrote.

The singer kissed Polansky, CEO of the San Francisco-based Parker Group, on Saturday, February 1, on a balcony in Miami. The rumored couple kissed and held hands in December 2019 when the doorbell rang the night before in Las Vegas.

Gaga’s romantic life has been in the spotlight since those rumors that she and A-Is Is Born’s co-star Bradley Cooper are set to go out.

About these rumors – and their undeniable chemistry – Gaga told Oprah Winfrey in an interview with Elle in November 2019: “To be honest, I find the press very silly. I mean, we made a love story. For me as a performer and as an actress, of course we wanted people to think we were in love. “

She went on: “And we wanted people to feel this love at the Oscars. We wanted it to go straight through the lens of this camera and to every TV it was watched on. And we worked hard on it, we worked on it for days. We worked it out – it was orchestrated as a performance. “

More recently, The ‘Bad Romance’ singer had been with audio engineer Dan Horton for three months before saying goodbye to US Weekly in October 2019.

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino. (Getty)

Previously, she was hired by talent agent Christian Carino from summer 2017 to February 2019. The Oscar winner was previously with Chicago Fire Star Taylor Kinney from February 2015 to July 2016.

Celebrity Weddings 2020: All the stars who got married this year