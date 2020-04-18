Lady Gaga desperate to get married and have children?

A recent tabloid complaining Lady Gaga is “desperately” trying to get married and have children soon is wrong. Gossip Cop examined the false story and can correct it. Here is what we discovered.

In a new article by Life and style, the tabloid claims the singer is already talking about marriage to her current beau, businessman Michael Polansky. After Gaga’s previous relationships ended, she never thought she would find love again, but after a few months of dating, the pop star is ready to settle down. A source tells the magazine: “Gaga and Michael make a great couple, but she wants more. She is ready to be a woman. The privileged assumption continues,” Time couldn’t be better. She always wanted to start having children in her mid-30s, and of course Michael makes her happy as a kid. “

“She had proposed to Michael right now and to marry him on the spot if she could, but she is trying to be patient,” adds the outgoing source. The real piece to the story is that the pop singer said she wants the kids one day. “I hope that when you can have a girl one day or a toddler, and see that mom has put on makeup, they will have the same experience as me. This is the greatest gift of all when you can connect with your parents,” she said the singer for Allure magazine in July 2019.

Everything else the tabloid claims is wrong. Gaga does not urgently try to marry Polansky or have children. A source close to the couple says Gossip Cop the article is not true. This would also not be the first time Life & Style was off base with its stories about Gaga. We dumped the fake magazine in February 2019 for falsely stating that Gaga called off her engagement because of Bradley Cooper. The outlet insisted that the singer called her to date Christian Carino because she was in love with Cooper. We analyzed the suspicious story and found it to be a work of fiction.

In November 2018, we defused the unreliable departure by claiming that Cooper and Gaga “fell in love” with each other while filming A Star is Born. The story was completely inaccurate as Cooper was with Irina Shayk at the time and Gaga was still with Carino. We also checked with sources close to the situation who confirmed that Gaga and Cooper were only close friends. Gossip Cop he dismissed the inaccurate story and dozens as it linked to the co-chairs. Cooper and Gaga never left.