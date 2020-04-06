Lady Gaga has raised $ 35 million for the World Health Organization and is announcing a concert to benefit from the “One World” virus.

Lady Gaga has used an all-star concert to raise money for donors and healthcare professionals fighting the virus.

The Oscar-winning pop star also revealed that he and Citizen have so far raised $ 35 million (. 28 million) for the World Health Organization.

The Gaga event, which he helped organize with the World Citizen, is called the One World: Together at Home concert, and you see stars performing from their homes. The money raised by the event will support the COVID-19 Response Fund, funded by the United Nations Foundation, which will globally provide PPE, basic laboratory equipment and supplies.

The event will be broadcast on April 18 via the Internet, including YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. A major show will air on April 19 on BBC One.

Artists to participate in One World will include Gaga himself, along with Paul McCarnney, Billy Ellis, Elton John, John Legend, Chris Martin, Andre Boucheli and Lizzo.

Malma, Casey Mosravers, Alanis Morist, Billy Joe Armstrong, Jay Balvin, Berna Boy, Stevie Wonder, Eddie Weather and Kate Urban are also expected.

Stars such as David Beckham, Kerry Washington and Idris Alba, who were revealed last month and are in a non-musical ability, showed last month that he tested positive for coronavirus.

In a video announcing the incident, Gaga thanked those on the front lines.

“We are very grateful to all healthcare professionals across the country and around the world,” Gaga said. “What you’re doing is putting yourself on the path to helping the world, and we’re all greeting you.”

“It has been an honor to help with this massive broadcasting event, where we have to tell stories and honor the front-line community, health care workers and their kindness,” he said.

We celebrate and highlight the unique and kind world community that is being created now. We want to celebrate and encourage the power of the human soul. “

