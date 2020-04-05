Lady Gaga has released a new album Chromatica and is crazy

Lady Gaga teases with her new album and we are here for it (photo: @ ladygaga / Getty)

Lady Gaga has released covers for her upcoming album Chromatica.

And it’s safe to say that the star has returned to her absurd pop star.

The raw square photo – probably the album cover – was sent to the Grammy winner’s account on Sunday.

In addition, she published the hashtag “Chromatica”.

He has a star in high heels and looks a bit like Mad Max concept art – or something from the Born This Way era.

(Remember when she was half-woman, half-motorcycle?)

He points out that after trying out jazz and rock sounds (and mass selling the soundtrack featuring Bradley Cooper for A Star Is Born), Chromatica will see that Gaga is returning to the strong dance pop she made her name with.

The single Stupid Love, which was in the top five in Great Britain and the US earlier this year, certainly suggests this.

It was the first photo from this year’s new album campaign (photo: @ladygaga)

Good to have you back, LG (Photo: Jason Merritt / Radarpics / REX)

The new image is due to news that Gaga has postponed the LP due to coronavirus.

In social media, the icon said: “First of all, I want to make sure everyone is safe and practices social distance.

“Please know that I am thinking of you all. I would like to say that after long deliberations I made an extremely difficult decision to postpone the release of Chromatika.

“We will announce the new release date 2020 soon.”

