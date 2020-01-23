Lady Gaga hung up our impatient asses to dry on Twitter

Whether it should be Rihanna or Lady GagaThe internet has been pretty brutal and relentless lately, demanding both R9 and LG6. (Besides that, our general impatience has led to some damn incredible content. For example, check out the most popular tweets about the upcoming release of R9 HERE, There is one pretending to be Rihanna’s weed, and frankly I haven’t stopped thinking about it. Anyway, I digress …)

Since that weekend Gaga breakdown, Twitter has become a beehive about the “damn album queen’s release,” and now, Ms. Gaga was officially right. She went to Twitter to tell her fans (AKA all of us) to whistle down hell and stop bumping away.

Simply put, “can you stop?” We have to stop together now and then let our heads hang in shame.

you can stop pic.twitter.com/1jvZLdY6jV

– Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 23, 2020

Why is this the most iconic Shutterstock image ever? Imagine that you are this little girl, land on a model gig and think: “OMG, this will be my big break!”, Only to be covered with balaclava and headphones. My God. Inspirational stuff.

However, some of the reactions to Stephanie’s scolding were cult. I love the internet Ciao.

drop the bop ma’am pic.twitter.com/b5eC6PEiRW

– January 23rd, 2020 (@godisarianator)

