Lady Gaga: “I better not hear lip sync” at halftime

MIAMI – Descending from the air, Lady Gaga kicked off a pre-Super Bowl concert by imitating her entry into her halftime performance of the Super Bowl three years ago, which earned her glowing reviews.

The star of the big sports scene was a recurring theme of her concert in Miami on Saturday evening, and the pop star sent a message to the star artists of Sunday: “I better not hear the lip sync tomorrow!”

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will join forces to perform at Super Bowl 54 at Hard Rock Stadium, when the San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gaga denounces lip synchronization since the start of her career, which began in 2008 with her multi-platinum album, “The Fame”. Moments after making the high-pitched comment while sitting by the piano, she said to the audience, “I love you Miami. I love you J. Lo. I love you Shakira.”

Gaga appeared on AT&T TV Super Saturday Night at Meridian at Island Gardens. Towards the end of her show – which ended with an epic performance of her Oscar and Grammy winning smash “Shallow” – she said she hoped Lopez and Shakira would shine on stage.

“I wish so much love and luck to everyone involved in the halftime, the two teams competing in the Super Bowl,” she said. “They are all champions.”

With watery eyes, she thanked the audience for their support and for allowing her to perform at the halftime show in 2017.

“Thank you very much for believing in me. I remember when I played the halftime show and it was one of the most beautiful and beautiful things that ever happened to me. So thank you” said Gaga, who also wowed audiences at the 2016 Super Bowl when she sang the national anthem. “And again, all my love to everyone who plays and plays tomorrow. I hope they all feel as lucky as I do right now.”

Gaga performed a two-hour set on Saturday, changing three times during the performance, which she launched in a scintillating bodysuit and flowing blue hair. She has performed a number of hit songs, including “Just Dance”, “Poker Face”, “Born This Way”, “Bad Romance” and “Telephone”.

Feverish fans cheered loudly during the standing concert, and one of them even threw a letter on stage, which Gaga read aloud.

“In 2014, I fought for my life because of a mental illness that stems from my own insecurities and life experiences. Without your radiant positivity and your encouragement, I do not know if I would have had the strength to continue to fight to get my life back., “Gaga read the letter.

She invited the fan on stage and gave her a hug.

Gaga said AT&T TV will donate $ 1 for each tweet using #SuperSaturdayNight to its Born This Way foundation, which supports mental and emotional well-being.

“We have put mental health first aid in schools across the country and will continue to do so until we get it in every school. That is one of my goals,” she said. .

Gaga, who openly spoke about her difficulties with post-traumatic stress disorder, continued to perform “Million Reasons”, saying, “I wrote this song because I was going through difficult times, and when life is m ‘gave a million reasons to want to give up, I just needed a voucher to stay.’

“And I had the chance at the Super Bowl a few years ago to sing this song and I will never forget it – I sang it and I looked in the audience and I swear to God that I saw my parents, “she continued. “When I said,” Hey mom and dad “at the Super Bowl, it was not planned. I really saw them. I saw them among a sea of ​​people and it was because I could feel their hearts , because if it weren’t for my family, I wouldn’t be anywhere. I love you, mom and dad. I love you, Natali, my sister. ”

