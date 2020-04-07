Lady Gaga is hosting a worldwide event with fallon, Kimmel and Colbert

The purpose of Lady Gaga’s “One World: Join the House” is to raise funds for a charity that contributes to the ongoing battle against the coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) that continues to keep the world at bay. a ruse, but he soon reinforced all the late night hosts that they would not ask for in public.

Yes, this is a surprise doing good to their promises ny Jimmy Fallon during last week’s interview and the big announcement he dropped on Monday. He only grew up in the middle, because he had to strike Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert to share all the good news… and got them three.

Often in the event of a disaster, and Gaga says it is one, there will be TV shows to help raise money for emergency relief efforts. But Gaga said that in coordinating this special event with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization, it is important for her not to ask the audience to look at any donations.

“We don’t want it to be a fundraiser, we want to throw away our wallets and sit down and enjoy the show,” he told Kimmel as one of his blanket appearances throughout the last three shows last night. Monday.

“Mostly because we know the rising unemployment rate and that people are having a hard time feeding their children. We want everyone to enjoy this show.”

What Gaga and his team need to do is call ahead of corporate executives, philanthropists, celebrities and, in fact, some people who are fortunate enough to go along with this epidemic. little impact on his life. He is pleased to announce that nearly two weeks from the event, they have already raised $ 35 million.

“I just want to help in every way possible,” he told Kimmel. “In fact, I feel very blessed to have a home, I feel blessed to have access to good food that is healthy and clean, and I want to know what I can do with my time to serve.”

Speaking to Fallon on “The Tonight Show” on personal, Gaga talked about providing technology and support from IBM and then went straight to Apple’s FaceTime CEO Tim Cook during his turn to see if he could check. the donations ($ 10M) they receive from their efforts.

All of this is a statement and testament to the unity, capacity and ability of humanity to remove their differences and to come together in times of crisis for the betterment of all. Gaga even saw it as a sign that rivals who dropped Fallon, Kimmel and Colbert put their consistency together to showcase the event.

Even better, each of these networks gave Gaga airtime on Saturday, April 18 from 8 to 10 p.m. ET for the event, which includes a growing number of stars in the world of music, film, television and sports. But it doesn’t stop there, because it also wants to highlight the spread of universal kindness.

It is part of his message and kindness is very important. This is important daily, but of course he has a lot of energy in times of such uncertainty and opposition.

One thing they want to emphasize is that there is something you can do, even if you cannot provide financial support for any reason due to unemployment or financial difficulties or other issues.

“It’s one of the ways you can be kind,” she said. “You are kind every day to improve everyone who is struggling at home or with their family because it is not easy for them and they do not have time to sit down and think about what they can do. Try to figure out where to eat. following their children.

“It really bothers me that there are so many kids in this country that a public school food gets them all and they don’t get that food,” he continued. “It is a tragedy and in times of disaster, kindness is paramount.

She went on to talk about people who may be in a difficult situation, argue with an abusive spouse, or deal with physical or mental health issues alone, and the importance of compassion and understanding. “We have to move,” he said. “As well as feeling good when you are kind, you know what you have and what you don’t have and you appreciate that moment.”

Little things like being kind in a supermarket no matter how desperate we are that something is not worth it. Sympathetic to the lack of unnecessary food and cosmetics because the current supply of food has not been affected, so the current shortage is due to lack of shopping, distraction and lack of concern in general or the perception of our neighbors and their needs.

While Gaga has been making a guest list, she is excited to share that there will be some of the cast of “Sesame Street,” with characters such as Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo , Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.

But perhaps our favorite part of the evening, which included Gaga’s appearance on a day across three networks and three shows last night, was our queen in the most spectacular wardrobe yet to unwind the changing of many clothes throughout the show. .

Not only did he appear in various episodes for each show, but he also wore a half-length suit to interview his looks. These tendencies do not seem so transparent, even after five weeks of isolation.

Any stories or tips for us? Email the TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View pictures

Getty / Instagram

How to get rid of celebrities during Coronavirus shutdown