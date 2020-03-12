Lady Gaga is producing a book that will explore the positive aspects of LGBT + childhood

Lady Gaga delivers a speech at Pride Live’s 2019 Stonewall Day on June 28, 2019 in New York City. (James Devaney / GC Pictures)

Lady Gaga’s new album has not arrived yet, and they have already announced a major book.

The unveiled book The Channel Kindness: Stories of Kindness and Group – which will tell of real-life events that celebrate the “quiet power of kindness.”

This book, written by Gaga and the Born This Way Foundation, provides youth with daily expression of “feelings, created a safe environment for LGBTQ + youth, and loved them with all the joy of helping others without any hope.”

It also contains your “help notes” from Gaga herself.

Lady Gaga’s Cynthia Germanotta, President of the Born This Way Foundation, explained: “In these pages, you meet young reformers who have gained inner strength, excelled in the face of bullies, started their own organizations, and decided to tackle health care.

“The storytellers share their feelings, create a safe environment for LGBTQ + teens, and take kindly to any form of helping others without expecting anything in return.”

Lady Gaga performs pastage during AT&T TV Super Saturday Night at Meridian in Island Gardens on 1 febro 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photos by Kevin Mazur / Getty)

Another statement added: “In another article, you read about a teenager with autoimmune disorder who, after being diagnosed at school, learned how to cheer herself up and founded an organization to teach others about the importance of self-care, too; And in another story, you meet a young man who decided to start a group to help break down the insane mental cycle and encourage others to express their feelings honestly and honestly, a reminder that kindness and health are compatible. ”

Men have been criticized for the new version of the new Chromatica

Men are currently expecting Gaga’s upcoming song, Chromatica, which was set to be released on April 10.

He wrote for the tape: “Welcome to ‘Chromatica’, coming April 10. Get ready now ⚔️💓”.

The first album from the album, “Stupid Love”, was released last month to boost popularity.

Elsewhere this week, Mother Monster had a virus that earned her the respect.

A special species of treehopper, Kaikaia gaga, has been found on the Pacific coast of Nicaragua, and is a natural phenomenon.