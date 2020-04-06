Lady Gaga joins Lizzo, Elton John for the ‘One World’ concert

Lady Gaga announces a coronavirus benefit concert with Elton John and Lizzo. (Getty)

Lady Gaga announced Worldwide: Together at Home, a lucrative COVID-19 star-studded concert headed to raise funds for health professionals.

The Chromatica singer spoke at a World Health Organization press conference to reveal more about One World: A Home Concert.

“We are very grateful to all the health professionals in the country and around the world who are at the forefront of COVID-19,” he said.

Gaga assured that all proceeds from the money will be used to help protect important health people.

Worldwide: Together with a Home coronavirus-up concert.

He will be seen at the event alongside the brightest stars including Elton John, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Maluma and Paul McCartney.

Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham and Eddie Vedder have also participated, as well as Eilish’s brother FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.

A live chat with Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert will be on display, with a special look from the Sesame Street crowd.

The songs will take place on April 18 at 8pm ET and will be broadcast on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks and iHeartMedia and on Bell Media in Canada.

Billie Eilish acting. (Steven Ferdman / Getty)

It will also move on to integrated applications with Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, and YouTube.

In the UK, BBC One is airing special on April 19.

Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen, said: “As we honor and support the community-led efforts, ‘Worldwide Home Together’ seeks to be a source of solidarity and encouragement in the global war against COVID-19.

“Through music, entertainment and performance, international players will celebrate those who risk their own health to protect anyone.”

Lady Gaga is delayed Chromatica due to a coronavirus.

On March 29, Gaga spent her birthday on the phone to World Health Organization (WHO) director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who later revealed: “He is ready to help WHO in any way against COVID-19. Together!”

He has already announced that the release of his sixth song, Chromatica, will be delayed shortly after he joined forces in trying to deal with the coronavirus.

The singer said it was “a very difficult decision” but “I don’t feel comfortable releasing the song with everything that is going on”.

He adds: “Instead, we like to spend our time looking for solutions.

“It is important to me that interest in accessing medical equipment for health professionals, making sure that children who rely on public schools get the help they need, and also help those who are affected by the financial crisis.”