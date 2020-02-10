is Lady Gaga pregnant with her new boyfriend’s baby? This is the wrong claim a tabloid makes this week. Gossip Cop knows the truth.

The tabloid northwest reports this week that the pop superstar is expecting a child with her new boyfriend Michael Polansky. Gaga just announced their new relationship on Instagram a week ago, and the magazine is getting weird. An alleged “insider” claims that the singer “has always wanted to be a mother and feels that this is the right time”. The source adds that, although the pregnancy was not planned at all, Polansky appears to be happy “to go from what was meant to be a holiday flying to Babydaddy.” “

Because this is a story about Gaga and we live in a world that takes place after A Star Is Born, Bradley Cooper naturally had to show up. In a series of wild and unsubstantiated assumptions, the magazine claims that Gaga is initially targeting its co-star, but since Cooper is “unwilling to commit and Gaga’s biological clock is ticking, the singer warned her new husband about the wind. “

Where should I start with this story? Especially, Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the situation that assures us that Gaga is not pregnant. It appears that the “source” quoting NW either doesn’t exist or lies through the teeth what they know about the singer’s personal life. Second, note the contradiction in history: the source claims that the supposed baby is “not planned at all,” but later says that Gaga partnered with Polansky to satisfy her ticking biological clock. (Also – “ticking biological clock”, NW? Really? It’s 2020.)

Third, Gaga’s Las Vegas concert residence currently runs through May. NW claims that she has been together for two months. She would be six months pregnant in May and would continue to perform every night. It is highly doubtful that this would happen. After all – and we’re beginning to feel like a broken record here – Gaga and Cooper have never been in a relationship. We have exposed this rumor so many times that we have lost the count.

We also say “mother,” not “mother,” in the United States. If the Australian magazine wanted to make their invented source sound credible at all, it would have been good to get the jargon right. Of course, it is possible that the “insider” was not an American, but any Stateside reader would still notice the red flag.

The pregnancy rumor is one of the most outrageous tropes in NW’s playbook – and one of the easiest to unmask. Gossip Cop Stories from the tabloid about the one or the other celebrity who is pregnant must constantly fly up. Last week the ridiculous story ran that Miley Cyrus had gotten pregnant just to annoy her ex, Liam Hemsworth. More recently, the magazine claimed that Jennifer Aniston had Brad Pitt’s baby. Gossip Cop unmasked these two absurd rumors. It seems that NW finally has no more ideas.

