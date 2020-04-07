Lady Gaga raised $ 35m in a week to fight the coronavirus. Jeff Bezos did not end the global hunger crisis today, though it was worth $ 117bn. (Pradeep Gaur / Mint / Kevin Mazur via Getty)

In one week, Lady Gaga raised $ 35m from organizations and wealthy people to help fight the coronavirus epidemic.

Popstar spent seven days calling on corporate leaders and financial aid experts to request donations from the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to the World Health Organization.

The money will go to international defense equipment (PPE), coronavirus testing equipment and to help improve the world’s technology in testing, he said at a WHO press conference.

The singer, actress and well-known virologist was the special guest on WHO’s newsletter yesterday. He also spent his birthday on the phone with Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of WHO, to discuss how he could help in the effort to end the epidemic.

“We have always said that we are all together and that we can do well together,” says Ghebreyesus in announcing Lady Gaga.

“We need to get everyone involved. That includes the entertainment people.”

The Chromatica singer spoke at a press conference to reveal more about One World: A Home Concert.

Lady Gaga, Elton John, Billie Eilish and Lizzo are among the stars who will play in a special concert on April 18.

“We are very grateful to all the health professionals in the country and around the world who are at the forefront of COVID-19,” he said.

Gaga has made sure that all of the proceeds will be used to help protect health care workers – and she wants to make that money first, so that people can enjoy the event.

“When we get to April 18,” he said, take your wallet out, empty whatever you want, and settle down and enjoy the show you deserve. “

To that end, in the last 7 days the singer has raised $ 5m a day.

In the meantime, Jeff Bezos did not end the global hunger crisis today.

Jeff Bezos has decided he will not end world hunger today.

– Are Jeff Bezos Thinking to End World Hunger? (@HasBezosDecided) April 6, 2020

Employees at Amazon, the company that made Bezos heavier than they seem, are calling for a safe haven during the epidemic and say they are afraid they will work because of a lack of PPE.

The founder of Amazon is worth more than $ 117 billion.

$ 11 billion annually is estimated to be the cost of ending hunger worldwide.