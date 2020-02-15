[lady-gaga-secretly-married-to-new-boyfriend?]

” width=”615″> (Getty Visuals)

Lady Gaga did not secretly get married to her new boyfriend, Michael Polansky. That rumor, printed in the web pages of a single tabloid this week, is completely fake. Gossip Cop can debunk the declare.

Alright! revealed an report this week alleging that Polansky proposed to the pop star just after just two months of courting. The tabloid goes on to declare that Gaga didn’t just say sure – she resolved she wanted to tie the knot aboard a $500 million yacht inside the up coming several several hours.

A “source” with a suspiciously deep understanding of the proceedings goes on to give facts on almost everything from the couple’s vows to the food items that was served at the reception: champagne, natural tea and quinoa with roasted veggies. The similar source also promises that equally Gaga and Polansky want to have kids, “so it is a problem of when, not if,” and even implies that the intended newlyweds are now anticipating.

It is sort of astonishing how significantly element the tabloid provides for a story that is one particular hundred per cent created up. You pretty much have to admire the commitment to the bit, but Gossip Cop checked in with a reliable source near to the singer, who assures us there was no key marriage or even an engagement.

The “Bad Romance” singer has yet to communicate about her new relationship publicly, but People today magazine, a considerably a lot more trusted source for celeb information than Okay!, reported in early February that Gaga was “very happy” with her new guy. The far a lot more trusted journal did not point out everything about impending marriage bells, having said that. It appears as though Alright! only claimed the two got married on a yacht was since Gaga posted a picture of herself and Polansky with each other on a yacht when she announced their relationship on Instagram.

Gaga’s relationship lifetime has generally been the topic of substantially speculation and rumormongering Alright! has posted a seemingly unlimited series of phony studies about the singer. For example, the magazine claimed in January 2019 that Gaga was preventing with Angelina Jolie about the starring function in a Cleopatra biopic. Gossip Cop busted that story as bogus.

Most of Alright!’s bogus stories, although, involving a fantasy romance involving Gaga and her A Star is Born director and co-star, Bradley Cooper. In March 2019, the outlet claimed the “couple” experienced been spotted residence-looking in Los Angeles collectively and were being on the verge of obtaining engaged. In July of that year, the tabloid alleged that Cooper was hoping to get Gaga to “go public” with their “secret” romance, which in no way really existed in the to start with position. The checklist goes on. Gossip Cop debunked both equally these claims and far more. Thankfully, it appears like the tabloids are virtually finished with the Cooper/Gaga romance tales for the time being – but we’re bracing ourselves to bust even far more stories about Gaga and Polansky going ahead.