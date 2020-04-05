Lady Gaga shares first album of Chromatica

Lady Gaga shared the artwork for the upcoming sixth album “Chromatica” – scroll down the page to see it below.

The record was supposed to come out this week (April 10), but now it will appear later in 2020 after the star decided to postpone it in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gaga shared a recording of the recording as fans wait for the release date to be confirmed. The sleeves were of singers pinned to a metal grille, in a metal bodysuit with spikes and protruding spikes. Watch it below now.

#Chromatica ⚔️💓 2020

Written by Lady Gaga on Sunday, April 5, 2020

The caption on her Facebook and Twitter pages has also been updated to a green background with pink text that reads, “No one else’s in Chromatica.”

Meanwhile, fans believe that “Chromatica” may include a duet with Ariana Grande by finding a “hint” in her birthday message. On her Instagram page, Grande shared a photo of her and Gaga: “Happy birthday to a literal angel who has changed my life in many ways!”

Followers started talking about the photo in the comment section, assuming it was shown by two singers in a recording studio.

It is also rumored that K-pop group BLACKPINK has been working with Gaga on her next record. A spokeswoman for YG Entertainment responded to the rumors in a statement: “The group is working on a lot of projects. It is difficult to confirm this information at this time, so please wait for the official announcement.”

As she delayed the release of the album, Gaga explained, “It’s such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and I believe that art is one of the strongest things we need to provide each other with joy and healing at these times.” I just can’t release this album with everything that happens during this global pandemic. “